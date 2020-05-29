One more covid-19 death in Kerala, 62 new patients including two Air India crew

Except for one person infected through contact, 33 of Friday's new patients came from foreign countries and 23 came from other states, Vijayan said. Of the new cases, 14 were reported in Palakkad district, seven from Kannur, six each from Thrissur and Pathanamthitta, five each from Malappuram and Thiruvanthapuram, four each from Kasaragod and Ernakulam, he said. There are 1.24 lakh people are under observation, he added.