Chennai: A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and it is very likely to intensify into a deep depression and progress as a cyclonic storm , bringing heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala between December 2 and 3, the India Meteorological Department said. The storm is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2 evening or night and then emerge into the Comorin area -around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu- the next day morning, the IMD said. Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep from December 1 to 4, the department said in its latest bulletin. India Meteorological Department issued Red/Orange rain alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki districts for 2 & 3 December.

"A depression has formed over the south-east Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify and form into a cyclonic storm on 1st December. Total suspension of fishing operations in the areas on 3 & 4th December," K Santosh from IMD Kerala told ANI.

On Monday, showers are likely at a few and isolated places in all such regions. In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3. Similar spells could be expected on the preceding and following day as well in the southern parts of the two states including Kanyakumari and Tiruvananthapuram, the IMD said.

"A depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal in the early morning of today...it moved west-northwestwards and lay about 710 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1120 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari." It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, is very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 forenoon and sea condition would be rough to very rough.

The department advised total suspension of fishing operations from today till December 4 in all the regions that would come under the influence of the system. The low pressure area on November 28 over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well marked low pressure area on Sunday and further concentrated into a depression today.

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed the coast off Puducherry days ago influencing heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

