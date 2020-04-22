One more succumbs to covid-19 in Telangana, 15 more test positive

Hyderabad:One more person succumbed to the novel coronavirus (covid-19) in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the state’s total casualties to 24. On the same day, 15 more people also tested positive for covid-19 in the state, of which 10 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases in Telangana stands at 943.

According to a bulletin from the state government, there are a total of 725 active covid-19 cases in Telangana, while 194 others have so far been discharged post treatment. Out of total cases, a good chunk are from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas (GHMC), which has resulted in many containment zones being set up across the city.

A day earlier on Tuesday, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar also passed an order which stated that only primary contacts of those who have tested positive for covid-19 will be brought to government identified quarantine centres and their samples will be taken for testing. The asymptomatic second contacts will not be tested, but will instead be placed in strict home quarantine for 28 days and will also be monitored daily, the order added.

On Tuesday, 56 persons had also tested positive for covid-19 in Telangana, while last week, about 300-odd cases had been detected. The GHMC has also set up a centralized cell and has asked donors to handover food and other essential items to officials, as authorities have noticed that crowds had been gathering during food distribution across the city. In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, over 150 containment zones have been set up to contain the virus.

Last week, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had announced that the ongoing lock down will continue till 7 May instead of 3 May. With that, about two weeks of Ramzan will pass quietly this year. Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the GHMC appealed to the Muslim Community on Monday to perform prayers at home only and also asked them not to gather in large number during prayers.

Typically in Ramzan, GHMC authorities along with officials from the electricity department and the water board undertake various tasks to handle the lakhs of people who visit the Old City. Other major restaurants also witness huge crowds, especially for Haleem, for which they apply for permissions to set-up temporary brick-ovens to prepare the dish.