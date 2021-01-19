OPEN APP
Home >News >India >One nasal Covid vaccine candidate identified for Phase 1 & 2 trials: NITI Aayog member
2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 05:47 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Bharat Biotech had sent a proposal to the DCGI for conducting the phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19
  • 'If it works then it could be a game-changer,' Dr Paul said today in a health ministry briefing on nasal covid vaccine identification

A nasal vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus has been identified in India, said NITI Aayog member, Dr V K Paul, on Tuesday.

"A nasal vaccine candidate has been identified. It has come for consideration for phase 1 and phase 2 trials. If it works then it could be a game-changer, "Dr Paul said today in a health ministry briefing.

Earlier, on 8 January, the Bharat Biotech International Limited had sent a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting the phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, informed a government officia.

"Bharat Biotech sent an application to DCGI for conducting the phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19. The matter is yet to be taken up," the official said.

A nasal vaccine could save on medical equipment, such as syringes, and save time taken for vaccination.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 January, launched the vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and urged people to show patience during the COVID-19 immunisation drive as they had shown till now in fighting the pandemic.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

Since the commencement of the mega vaccination drive in India, in a span of 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far) in the country, the ministry said.

Adding to that, the ministry also informed that 0.18% adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported so far, out of which 0.002% needed hospitalisation.

"The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two 2 COVID19 vaccines are safe," said Niti Aayog's Paul.

"Unfortunate that there is hesitation among healthcare workers towards Covid vaccine. Healthcare workers should have faith in our system," added Paul at a press conference in New Delhi.



