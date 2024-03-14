Active Stocks
One Nation One Election: 32 parties support, 15 oppose simultaneous polls, says Ram Nath Kovind panel report — Full list
One Nation One Election: 32 parties support, 15 oppose simultaneous polls, says Ram Nath Kovind panel report — Full list

Akriti Anand

One Nation One Election: The high-level committee's report mentioned that as many as 47 political parties provided feedback on the concept. Of these, 32 agreed, while 15 indicated disagreement with simultaneous elections, the panel report stated.

The high-level committee summited report on One Nation One Election on Thursday.

The high-level committee on One Nation One Election, headed by Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its recommendation report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The report mentions the list of political parties who were in favour and against the concept of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The "List of Responses from Political parties" mentioned in the shows that as many as 47 political parties provided feedback on the concept. Of these, 32 agreed while 15 indicated disagreement with simultaneous elections, the panel report stated.

"As many as 15 political parties did not respond "despite request for suggestions and reminders given to them", the report said. It add that the panel held in-person interaction with 18 political parties.

Here's a list of political parties that were in favour and against 'One Nation One Election':

In favourAgainst
Bharatiya Janata Party
Aam Aadmi Party
National People’s Party
Bahujan Samaj Party
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M
All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU)
Indian National Congress
Apna Dal (Soney Lal)
All India United Democratic Front
ASOM Gana Parishad
All India Trinamool Congress
Biju Janata Dal
All India Majilis-EIttehadul Muslimeen
Janata Dal (United)
Communist Party of India (CPI)
Lok Jan Shakti Party (R)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
Mizo National Front
Naga People's Front (NPF)
Shiv Sena
Samajwadi Party
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
Shiromani Akali Dal
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
United People’s Party Liberal
Communist Party of India (MarxistLeninist) Liberation
Pattali Makkal Katchi
Social Democratic Party of India
Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI(Atwl))
 
Tamil Maanila Congress (M) 
Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal 
United Kisan Vikas Party 
Bharatiya Samaj Party 
Gorakha National Liberal Front
 
Hindustani Aavam Morcha 
Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam
 
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
 
Jan Surajay Shakti 
Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party
 
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
 
Nishad Party 
Puthia Nidhi Katchi 
Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
 
Democratic Progressive Azad Party
 

The report further mentions that in 2019, an all party meeting was held in Delhi, which was attended by 19 political parties. “One of the subjects of discussion was simultaneous elections. 16 parties favoured holding the simultaneous elections, with only three political parties opposition it."

Political parties in favour were: 
 
Political parties not in favour were:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Revolutionary Socialist Party
Janata Dal United (JDU)
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YRSCP)
 
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) 
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
 
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 
Apna Dal 
All Jharkhand Students Union 
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 
National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)
 
National People’s Party (NPP)
 
People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
 
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP)
 
Republican Party of India (RPI)
 

Published: 14 Mar 2024, 07:11 PM IST
