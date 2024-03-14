One Nation One Election: 32 parties support, 15 oppose simultaneous polls, says Ram Nath Kovind panel report — Full list
One Nation One Election: The high-level committee's report mentioned that as many as 47 political parties provided feedback on the concept. Of these, 32 agreed, while 15 indicated disagreement with simultaneous elections, the panel report stated.
The high-level committee on One Nation One Election, headed by Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its recommendation report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The report mentions the list of political parties who were in favour and against the concept of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.