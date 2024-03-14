One Nation One Election: The high-level committee's report mentioned that as many as 47 political parties provided feedback on the concept. Of these, 32 agreed, while 15 indicated disagreement with simultaneous elections, the panel report stated.

The high-level committee on One Nation One Election, headed by Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its recommendation report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The report mentions the list of political parties who were in favour and against the concept of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The "List of Responses from Political parties" mentioned in the shows that as many as 47 political parties provided feedback on the concept. Of these, 32 agreed while 15 indicated disagreement with simultaneous elections, the panel report stated.

"As many as 15 political parties did not respond "despite request for suggestions and reminders given to them", the report said. It add that the panel held in-person interaction with 18 political parties.

Here's a list of political parties that were in favour and against 'One Nation One Election':

In favour Against Bharatiya Janata Party Aam Aadmi Party National People’s Party Bahujan Samaj Party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU) Indian National Congress Apna Dal (Soney Lal) All India United Democratic Front ASOM Gana Parishad All India Trinamool Congress Biju Janata Dal All India Majilis-EIttehadul Muslimeen Janata Dal (United) Communist Party of India (CPI) Lok Jan Shakti Party (R) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Mizo National Front Naga People's Front (NPF) Shiv Sena Samajwadi Party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Shiromani Akali Dal Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi United People’s Party Liberal Communist Party of India (MarxistLeninist) Liberation Pattali Makkal Katchi Social Democratic Party of India Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI(Atwl)) Tamil Maanila Congress (M) Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal United Kisan Vikas Party Bharatiya Samaj Party Gorakha National Liberal Front Hindustani Aavam Morcha Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura Jan Surajay Shakti Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Nishad Party Puthia Nidhi Katchi Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Democratic Progressive Azad Party

The report further mentions that in 2019, an all party meeting was held in Delhi, which was attended by 19 political parties. “One of the subjects of discussion was simultaneous elections. 16 parties favoured holding the simultaneous elections, with only three political parties opposition it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Political parties in favour were:

Political parties not in favour were: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Communist Party of India (Marxist) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Revolutionary Socialist Party Janata Dal United (JDU) All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YRSCP) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Apna Dal All Jharkhand Students Union Sikkim Krantikari Morcha National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) National People’s Party (NPP) People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Republican Party of India (RPI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!