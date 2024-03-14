The high-level committee on One Nation One Election, headed by Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its recommendation report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. The report mentions the list of political parties who were in favour and against the concept of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The "List of Responses from Political parties" mentioned in the shows that as many as 47 political parties provided feedback on the concept. Of these, 32 agreed while 15 indicated disagreement with simultaneous elections, the panel report stated.
"As many as 15 political parties did not respond "despite request for suggestions and reminders given to them", the report said. It add that the panel held in-person interaction with 18 political parties.
Here's a list of political parties that were in favour and against 'One Nation One Election':
|In favour
|Against
|Bharatiya Janata Party
Aam Aadmi Party
|National People’s Party
Bahujan Samaj Party
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M
|All Jharkhand Student Union (AJSU)
Indian National Congress
|Apna Dal (Soney Lal)
All India United Democratic Front
|ASOM Gana Parishad
All India Trinamool Congress
|Biju Janata Dal
All India Majilis-EIttehadul Muslimeen
|Janata Dal (United)
Communist Party of India (CPI)
|Lok Jan Shakti Party (R)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
|Mizo National Front
Naga People's Front (NPF)
|Shiv Sena
Samajwadi Party
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
|Shiromani Akali Dal
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
|United People’s Party Liberal
Communist Party of India (MarxistLeninist) Liberation
|Pattali Makkal Katchi
Social Democratic Party of India
Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI(Atwl))
|Tamil Maanila Congress (M)
|Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal
|United Kisan Vikas Party
|Bharatiya Samaj Party
Gorakha National Liberal Front
|Hindustani Aavam Morcha
Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam
Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
|Jan Surajay Shakti
Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
|Nishad Party
|Puthia Nidhi Katchi
Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)
Democratic Progressive Azad Party
The report further mentions that in 2019, an all party meeting was held in Delhi, which was attended by 19 political parties. “One of the subjects of discussion was simultaneous elections. 16 parties favoured holding the simultaneous elections, with only three political parties opposition it."
|Political parties in favour were:
Political parties not in favour were:
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
Revolutionary Socialist Party
|Janata Dal United (JDU)
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YRSCP)
|Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
|Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|Apna Dal
|All Jharkhand Students Union
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)
National People’s Party (NPP)
People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP)
Republican Party of India (RPI)
