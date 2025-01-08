The Joint Parliamentary Committee will meet on Wednesday at 11 am to discuss the One Nation One Election bills, led by Chairman PP Chaudhary and featuring a briefing from Ministry of Law & Justice officials.
JPC Chairman PP Chaudhary will head the meeting, which will also include a briefing by Ministry of Law & Justice (Legislative Dept) officials.