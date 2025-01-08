Hello User
One Nation, One Election Bills: First Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting to begin today

One Nation, One Election Bills: First Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting to begin today

Livemint

The Joint Parliamentary Committee will meet on Wednesday at 11 am to discuss the One Nation One Election bills, led by Chairman PP Chaudhary and featuring a briefing from Ministry of Law & Justice officials.

One Nation, One Election: Modi Govt to table bills for simultaneous polls in Lok Sabha today; likely to be sent to JPC

One Nation One Election bills: The Joint Parliamentary Committee is set to hold its first meeting on One Nation One Election bills on Wednesday at 11 am.

JPC Chairman PP Chaudhary will head the meeting, which will also include a briefing by Ministry of Law & Justice (Legislative Dept) officials.

(More to come)

