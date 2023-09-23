One Nation, One Election: High-level committee on simultaneous polls holds first meeting1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Earlier on 2 September, the government notified the eight-member 'high-level' panel to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.
The high-level committee to explore feasibility of simultaneous polls under former president Ram Nath Kovind met on 23 September to decide on its action plan and discuss how to go about holding consultations with the stakeholders.
