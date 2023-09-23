The high-level committee to explore feasibility of simultaneous polls under former president Ram Nath Kovind met on 23 September to decide on its action plan and discuss how to go about holding consultations with the stakeholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 2 September, the government notified the eight-member "high-level" panel to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Describing the meeting as introductory in nature, PTI reported it was called to discuss the roadmap on how to go about the mandate given to the panel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preparation of working papers, how to go about holding consultations with the stakeholders and research on the subject for an in-depth discussion were also on the agenda of the meeting.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! Paste this on click here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh are among the committee's members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also a member. However, in a letter to Shah, he declined to be part of the panel.

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," Chowdhury had said in the letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the notification, the government said the panel will commence functioning immediately and make recommendations "at the earliest", but did not specify a time-frame for the submission of the report.

The decision to have a committee under former president Kovind had caught opposition bloc INDIA, holding its conclave in Mumbai on September 1, by surprise and further raised the political heat.

The opposition alliance had slammed the decision as a "threat" to the country's federal structure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The committee also has former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari as its members.

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!