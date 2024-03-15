'One Nation One Election' in 2029? Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary says...

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday made a big claim in front of the media about ‘One nation, one election’. The BJP leader on Friday said that there will be ‘One nation, one election’ in thec country in 2029.

His statement came a day after a high-level committee on simultaneous elections submitted its report on Thursday. The committee was constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, met President Murmu and submitted its report. The report, comprising 18,626 pages, is the outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research work of 191 days, since the constitution of the High-Level Committee on September 2, 2023.

