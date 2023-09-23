One Nation, One Election: Introductory meet of panel on simultaneous polls today3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
The first meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats will be held today (23 September). Former President Ram Nath Kovind had announced the schedule of the meeting earlier this month.