One nation, one ration card reforms: Nine states eligible to borrow 23,523 cr

New Delhi: The finance ministry has allowed nine states, which have reformed their public distribution system, to raise ₹23,523 crore from the market as part of the additional borrowing allowed to states to deal with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The states that have implemented the 'One Nation One Ration card' reform are Andhra Pradesh ( ₹2525 crore), Goa ( ₹223 crore), Gujarat ( ₹4352 crore), Haryana ( ₹2146 crore), Karnataka ( ₹4509 crore), Kerala ( ₹2261 crore), Telangana ( ₹2508 crore), Tripura ( ₹148 crore) and Uttar Pradesh ( ₹4851 crore).

In May, the Centre raised the borrowing limit for states from 3% to 5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the current fiscal year, subject to their carrying out specific reforms. The move will allow states to get a fiscal headroom of ₹4.28 trillion. While both the central and state governments are struggling with cash flows with economic activity coming to a near standstill following the nationwide lockdown, states are facing a more acute cash crunch as they are at the forefront of the battle against covid-19.

Out of the 200 basis points increase in borrowing limit, 50 basis points is unconditional, while another 100 basis points is divided into four tranches. Each tranche is linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform actions. These include reforms in universalization of “one nation one ration card", ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues.

The remaining 50 basis points of extra borrowing will be allowed if milestones were achieved in at least three out of the four reform areas. The last pre-condition for borrowing additional 50 bps was later withdrawn as part of the offer by the Centre to states to meet the pending GST compensation shortfall.

“We expect around 20 states to implement the One Nation One Ration card reform by end of the financial year. However, the power sector reform will be the most difficult one to implement," a government official said under condition of anonymity.

The 'One Nation One Ration Card' system is aimed to ensure that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, especially migrant workers and their families, get ration from any fair price shop across the country.

Other aims of the intended reform were to better target beneficiaries, elimination of duplicate ration cards and thus enhance welfare and reduce leakage. For this, the reform conditions stipulated are Aadhaar seeding of all ration cards, biometric authentification of beneficiaries and automation of all the fair price shops in the State.

