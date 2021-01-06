One Nation One Ration Card on parliamentary panel radar

New Delhi: The government's One Nation One Ration Card scheme has come under the parliamentary panel's scrutiny with opposition members planning to raise concerns over gaps in its framework, and efficiency of the network for public distribution system (PDS).

The scheme had received impetus soon after the nationwide lockdown was imposed last year to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The union government in May had increased the borrowing limit of states to 5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2020-21 from 3% but subject to reforms undertaken by states, including the move towards ONORC.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

“Our primary concern is that the Centre should not rush through this scheme. This is a vast and ambitious project but that also means that there are currently too many gaps that need to be addressed. There are several states which have flagged inconsistencies in the distribution system, compatibility of Aadhar authentication and effective machines for finger print reading," a person aware of developments said requesting anonymity.

The standing committee on food, consumer affairs and public distribution on Thursday will meet officials of the department of food and public distribution to discuss ways to strengthen the PDS system and augment use of technological means for implementation of the flagship ration portability scheme.

“The problem is the union government has not been able to install and connect all fair price shops through electronic point of sale (e-POS) machines and it is for the beneficiaries to register themselves with the fair price shops using the e-POS system. The union government has asked people to register themselves with fair prices shops but it is a time taking exercise," said a person in the know of development.

The ONORC is aimed to ensure that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially migrant workers and their families, get ration from any biometric verification-enabled fair price shop across states and Union territories covered by it. The reform conditions stipulated are Aadhaar seeding of all ration cards, biometric authentication of beneficiaries and automation of all the fair price shops in states.

“This issue is part of the larger discussion that the committee has undertaken, including analysing both the procurement and distribution systems. As far as the portability is concerned, some states have the concern that their state specific PDS schemes should also be allowed under ONORC, others feel that the ration cards are not upto date for digital transactions," another person added requesting anonymity.

According to an official release by finance ministry in December, nine states had completed ONORC-linked reform which led to borrowing permission of ₹23,523 crore as per the conditional borrowing norms announced in May. The nine states were Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the scheme and said that its ‘major beneficiaries will be those who go to other states in search of employment.’ The scheme has been under scrutiny by another parliamentary committee last year. The standing committee on labour in August had got representation from officials of food and public distribution department over the issue of social security and welfare measures for inter-state migrants, unorganised and informal sector workers.

The free PDS scheme has been a bone of contention between parties with the opposition led by Congress holding that the scheme should be more-broad based and temporary ration card should be issued for better implementation particularly to migrant workers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via