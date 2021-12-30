New Delhi: The One Nation One Ration Card scheme initiated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution registered over 50 crore portable transactions in 2021.

In a briefing to the media on Thursday, the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sudhansu Pandey said that the transactions delivered more than ₹33,000 crore subsidy through food grains. During the pandemic, more than 43 crore transactions took place which delivered a little over ₹29,000 crore in food subsidies.

In December, inter-state transactions crossed the 2-lakh mark, with Delhi alone benching 1.5 lakh. Despite a late start, Delhi has managed to register one of the highest numbers of inter-state portable transactions.

Another achievement for the department is the steady growth of 62% in the ethanol blending program this past year. From 5% blending in the year 2018-19, the department reached the 8.1% mark in 2020-21. This number is the highest growth ever in the span of a year for the department for the ethanol blending program.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna(PM-GKY) is another program, initiated as a comprehensive relief package for the poor to help fight the battle against Covid-19, under the department which registered a delivery range of 93%.

The department allocated nearly 680 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) food grains, of which 350 LMT were allocated to States/UTs for distribution under normal NFSA/TPDS. Additionally, 321 LMT were allocated for free-of-cost distribution under PM-GKAY initiative and 8 LMT under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme (ANBS).

The rabi marketing season 2021-22 registered an all-time high procurement of wheat of 433.44 Lakh Metric Tonnes with an increase of 11% over the last year. This benefitted 49.19 lakh farmers with an MSP value of over ₹85,603 crores.

The kharif marketing season 2020-21 also witnessed a successful year with an all-time high procurement of paddy of 894.32 LMT, an increase of 15% over the last year. This growth benefitted 131.12 lakh farmers with MSP value of over ₹1,68,849 crores.

Keeping in view the crucial role of sanitizer in the fight against Covid-19, DFPD coordinated with the state governments to encourage the industry to produce hand sanitizer. In all, 912 distilleries/independent manufacturers were accorded permissions to produce hand sanitizer. Installed capacity for production of hand sanitizer increased substantially to 30 lakh liters per day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.