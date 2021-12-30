One Nation One Ration Card scheme clocks 50 cr portable transactions in 2021

One Nation One Ration Card scheme clocks 50 cr portable transactions in 20212 min read . 04:31 PM IST
- During the pandemic, more than 43 crore transactions took place which delivered a little over ₹29,000 crore in food subsidies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: The One Nation One Ration Card scheme initiated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution registered over 50 crore portable transactions in 2021.
New Delhi: The One Nation One Ration Card scheme initiated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution registered over 50 crore portable transactions in 2021.
In a briefing to the media on Thursday, the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sudhansu Pandey said that the transactions delivered more than ₹33,000 crore subsidy through food grains. During the pandemic, more than 43 crore transactions took place which delivered a little over ₹29,000 crore in food subsidies.
In a briefing to the media on Thursday, the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sudhansu Pandey said that the transactions delivered more than ₹33,000 crore subsidy through food grains. During the pandemic, more than 43 crore transactions took place which delivered a little over ₹29,000 crore in food subsidies.
In December, inter-state transactions crossed the 2-lakh mark, with Delhi alone benching 1.5 lakh. Despite a late start, Delhi has managed to register one of the highest numbers of inter-state portable transactions.
In December, inter-state transactions crossed the 2-lakh mark, with Delhi alone benching 1.5 lakh. Despite a late start, Delhi has managed to register one of the highest numbers of inter-state portable transactions.
Another achievement for the department is the steady growth of 62% in the ethanol blending program this past year. From 5% blending in the year 2018-19, the department reached the 8.1% mark in 2020-21. This number is the highest growth ever in the span of a year for the department for the ethanol blending program.
Another achievement for the department is the steady growth of 62% in the ethanol blending program this past year. From 5% blending in the year 2018-19, the department reached the 8.1% mark in 2020-21. This number is the highest growth ever in the span of a year for the department for the ethanol blending program.
The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna(PM-GKY) is another program, initiated as a comprehensive relief package for the poor to help fight the battle against Covid-19, under the department which registered a delivery range of 93%.
The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna(PM-GKY) is another program, initiated as a comprehensive relief package for the poor to help fight the battle against Covid-19, under the department which registered a delivery range of 93%.
The department allocated nearly 680 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) food grains, of which 350 LMT were allocated to States/UTs for distribution under normal NFSA/TPDS. Additionally, 321 LMT were allocated for free-of-cost distribution under PM-GKAY initiative and 8 LMT under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme (ANBS).
The department allocated nearly 680 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) food grains, of which 350 LMT were allocated to States/UTs for distribution under normal NFSA/TPDS. Additionally, 321 LMT were allocated for free-of-cost distribution under PM-GKAY initiative and 8 LMT under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme (ANBS).
The rabi marketing season 2021-22 registered an all-time high procurement of wheat of 433.44 Lakh Metric Tonnes with an increase of 11% over the last year. This benefitted 49.19 lakh farmers with an MSP value of over ₹85,603 crores.
The rabi marketing season 2021-22 registered an all-time high procurement of wheat of 433.44 Lakh Metric Tonnes with an increase of 11% over the last year. This benefitted 49.19 lakh farmers with an MSP value of over ₹85,603 crores.
The kharif marketing season 2020-21 also witnessed a successful year with an all-time high procurement of paddy of 894.32 LMT, an increase of 15% over the last year. This growth benefitted 131.12 lakh farmers with MSP value of over ₹1,68,849 crores.
The kharif marketing season 2020-21 also witnessed a successful year with an all-time high procurement of paddy of 894.32 LMT, an increase of 15% over the last year. This growth benefitted 131.12 lakh farmers with MSP value of over ₹1,68,849 crores.
Keeping in view the crucial role of sanitizer in the fight against Covid-19, DFPD coordinated with the state governments to encourage the industry to produce hand sanitizer. In all, 912 distilleries/independent manufacturers were accorded permissions to produce hand sanitizer. Installed capacity for production of hand sanitizer increased substantially to 30 lakh liters per day.
Keeping in view the crucial role of sanitizer in the fight against Covid-19, DFPD coordinated with the state governments to encourage the industry to produce hand sanitizer. In all, 912 distilleries/independent manufacturers were accorded permissions to produce hand sanitizer. Installed capacity for production of hand sanitizer increased substantially to 30 lakh liters per day.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!