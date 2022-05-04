Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday landed in Frace, Paris for the final leg of his three-nation European tour.

“Landed in Paris. France is one of India’s strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas," Modi took to Twitter to say.

"Bonjour Paris! PM @narendramodi arrives in Paris on a visit to France," ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Modi is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests during his visit.

The PM will be among the first few world leaders to meet President Macron after his re-election last week. He had congratulated Macron after his re-election.

“Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected. I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-French Strategic Partnership," Modi had tweeted.

In a statement before leaving for Europe, Modi had said: "President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership."

This is Modi’s fifth visit to France after August 2019, June 2017, November 2015 and April 2015.

President Macron visited India in March 2018. Both leaders also met on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit in October 2021, G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019 and G20 Buenos Aires Summit in December 2018.

Modi in Europe

The PM held “productive talks" with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday and also attended a business summit to discuss economic linkages. He also addressed the Indian community and interacted with Denmark’s Royal Family.

On Wednesday, he attended the second India-Nordic summit that primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy and the evolving global security scenario.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland during which he discussed with them ways to further deepen bilateral ties and also exchanged views on regional and global developments.