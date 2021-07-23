Ola Scooter has been going like hot cakes. Bookings for the upcoming electric two-wheeler opened from July 15. Since then, it has seen widespread interest, recording more than one lakh registrations within the first couple of days. Now one of the youngest billionaires has shown interest in taking the Ola Scooter for a spin.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of digital transaction platform Paytm, shared a tweet showing the registration acknowledgement page for Ola Scooter, captioned, "Done".

Sharma posted the tweet in the reply section of a tweet by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal showcasing the 10 colour options for Ola Scooter and asking interested buyers to register their unit

Some of the comments on Sharma's post wanted to know if he will ride the Ola Scooter to work, while others enquired what his choice of colour will be.

Ola Electric will be entering the electric two-wheeler market with the Ola Scooter. Ather's 450X and 450 Plus, Bajaj Chetak, Revolt's RV300 and RV400 already have received enthusiastic response in the segment.

Ola opened bookings for the Ola Scooter over a week ago, where the two-wheeler can be reserved for a token amount of ₹499. Registered buyers will be informed about the balance amount and delivery date later, as per the Ola Scooter booking acknowledgement page.

Ola Electric will produce Ola Scooters at its upcoming Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, which will be the biggest production facility for e-scooters in the world. The factory will be sprawled on a 500-acre area and will be built with ₹2,400 crore investment. The facility, at its full potential, will produce 2 lakh units annually.

Ola Scooters is likely to come in several variants. Company filings show that the scooter will be called Series S. Ola Electric has also filed patents for two more names - S1 and S1 Pro, which could be additional trims of the scooter.

Ola Scooter could be based on Etergo AppScooter that is powered by a swappable high-energy-density battery. This claims to have a range of 240 km on a single charge, but it easily lasts 150 km in real-world conditions. The battery could be charged 0-50 per cent within 18 minutes and a full charge could need two and a half hours. On a normal home outlet, the scooter could take over five hours to recharge.

The Ola Scooter is likely to run on a motor ranging between 3 Kw and 6 Kw, with top speed of 90 kmph and peak torque of 50 Nm.

Ola Scooter is expected to be priced between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹1.4 lakh.

