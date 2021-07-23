One of youngest Indian billionaires puts his money down for Ola electric scooter

Ola Scooter could be based on Etergo AppScooter that is powered by a swappable high-energy-density battery. This claims to have a range of 240 km on a single charge, but it easily lasts 150 km in real-world conditions. The battery could be charged 0-50 per cent within 18 minutes and a full charge could need two and a half hours. On a normal home outlet, the scooter could take over five hours to recharge.