One organ donor can save up to 8-9 lives: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Organ donation has become a very important medium in the age of medical science. The government with the aim of promoting organ donation, has removed the minimum age threshold and domicile rule related to it.
Encouraging citizens to come ahead for organ donation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said that the government has relaxed several rules to encourage people.
