Encouraging citizens to come ahead for organ donation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said that the government has relaxed several rules to encourage people.

“It is said that when a person donates his organs after death, it increases the possibility of giving a new life to 8-9 people," the Prime Minister said in his 99th Mann Ki Baat address.

Organ donation has become a very important medium in the age of medical science. The government with the aim of promoting organ donation, has removed the minimum age threshold and domicile rule related to it. “In this direction, it has also been decided to remove the condition of domicile. Now a patient can register for organ donation in any part of the country," Modi said.

“The government has also decided to abolish the age limit of below 65 years for organ donation. I urge the countrymen to come forward in large numbers as your one decision can save the lives of many people, can give life," he added.

The prime minister congratulated Surekha Yadav for being the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. He also congratulated producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves for winning an Oscar for their documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ among others.

He also talked about the clean energy during his address. He informed that currently about 90,000-kilowatt hour electricity is being generated from solar panels every year, resulting in savings of about ₹40,000 every month. ‘Diu has become the first district in India, which is using 100% clean energy for all daytime needs. The mantra of this success of Diu is also Sabka Prayas," he added.

While talking about agriculture and farmers’ income, Modi said that the demand for Nadru of Kashmir is continuously increasing. Considering this demand, farmers cultivating Nadru in Dal Lake have formed a Farmer Producing Organisation (FPO). “About 250 farmers have joined this FPO. Today these farmers have started exporting their Nadru to foreign countries. Just some time back, these farmers sent two consignments to UAE," he said.

While wrapping up the episode, Modi sought suggestions and ideas to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 30 extremely memorable.