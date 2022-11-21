Shark Tank India is all set to return to the television screen for a second season after the very successful first season. the show that focuses on budding entrepreneurs will return, albeit sans Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh. The Shark Tank season 2 heave released their first promo and it shows the new judge- Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group.
The absence of last season's extremely popular judge BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover did not go well with the show's loyal viewers. They have slammed the show that was aired on Sony Entertainment TV for dropping the popular judge.
At such a moment, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director and co-judge on Shark Tank Namita Thapar took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to say 'One person doesn't make or break a show'.
Thapar did not mention Ashneer Grover, however, she pointed at the growing hatred that was being projected towards the show's second installment. Thapar in her tweet said, "One person doesn't make or break a show... not me, not anybody... this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators... it's about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders. focus on that and the hard work put in by the team."
Commenting on her Tweet, a user wrote that 'es You are Absolutely Correct... Its all about Making A New India❤️ Doesnt Matter If @Ashneer_Grover is there or not Doesnt Matter @namitathapar is there or not.Coz its not An Entertainment show. Its all About Talent & Growth Stories."
To this Namita Thapad responded to the tweet, "So agree! Well said."
Thapar also responded to a tweet which said that the show was not a real investors' pitch but just another reality show to gain TRPs. She wrote, "Are you serious? Because it's my 'real' money I'm putting in. What do you mean by it's not a real pitch?! It's easy to talk and whine and judge... tough to give time, energy, mentorship and money."
In a separate tweet, the shark wrote, "Let's see if authenticity and cause win over judgment and toxicity! What does New India really want out of life?"
Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover will come out with his autobiography this December which he says is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success". He will also offer an insider view into the mythical world of unicorns. Titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups", the book is being published by Penguin India.
Updating his fans and friends, Ashneer Grover took to his social media and wrote, "Is kitab padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story!"
