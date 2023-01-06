One pilot dead, another injured after training aircraft hits temple in MP's Rewa1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.
Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.
One pilot dead and another injured after the plane they were flying crashed into a temple in in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district in the early hours of Friday, news agency ANI has reported on 6 January citing police.