Home / News / India /  One pilot dead, another injured after training aircraft hits temple in MP's Rewa

One pilot dead and another injured after the plane they were flying crashed into a temple in in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district in the early hours of Friday, news agency ANI has reported on 6 January citing police.

As per Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin, the flight was a training flight. The aircraft of a private company was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip, when it crashed after colliding with the dome of a temple in Dumri Village of Rewa district.

"The plane collided with a temple during training, one pilot has died, and the other is injured and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College," Navneet Bhasin, SP, Rewa told ANI.

A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.

Rewa collector Manoj Pushp told PTI that Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries and admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College hospital.

Further information is awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

