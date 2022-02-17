One rank one pension: SC asks Centre to show people who benefitted from OROP

On July 11, 2016, the top court had issued notice on the plea filed by IEMS through advocate Balaji Srinivasan seeking implementation of OROP as recommended by the Koshyari Committee with an automatic annual revision, instead of the current policy of periodic review once in five years. The IESM has challenged the Centre's policy of periodic review of pension once in five years, saying such an approach was the dilution of the February 26, 2014 announcement of government by which the revision in pension was to automatically pass on to the past pensioners on an annual basis.