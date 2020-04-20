One step closer to extradition, UK court rejects Vijay Mallya's plea

NEW DELHI: The UK High Court on Monday rejected former liquor baron Vijay Mallya's plea against his extradition to India.

The verdict is a victory for India's enforcement agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had been pushing for Mallya's extradition since 2018.

"The UK high court has dismissed Vijay Mallya's appeal against his extradition. It is a significant achievement in continuing the war against fugitives who have escaped from India," the CBI said in a statement.

In February, the UK's Royal Courts of Justice commenced hearing on fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s plea against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to ₹9,000 crore.

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been out on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017, had sought permission from the High Court to appeal against the extradition order.

Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus lockdown.

"We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India," the judges ruled.

Earlier this month, the High Court in London had deferred hearings on a plea by the SBI-led consortium of Indian banks, seeking the indebted tycoon to be declared bankrupt to enable them recover their loan from him.

Justice Michael Briggs of the insolvency division of the High Court granted relief to Mallya, ruling that he should be given time till his petitions to the Supreme Court of India and his settlement proposal before the Karnataka High Court be determined, allowing him time to repay his debts to the banks in full.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Share Via