One terrorist killed and two arrested in J&K's Baramulla1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:52 AM IST
One terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) on Saturday
One terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) on Saturday
Listen to this article
Police says one terrorist linked to terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in the Binner area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, news agency ANI reported.