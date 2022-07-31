Police says one terrorist linked to terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in the Binner area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, news agency ANI reported.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat, who has been active since May 2022.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted "Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines and 30 rounds recovered,"

During the operation one Indian army assault dog lost its live while three personnel from the security forces suffered minor injuries.

Two persons linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) arrested:

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have also arrested two persons linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) when they tried to flee after seeing the joint Naka set up by Sopore police, 32 RR, and 92 CRPF personnel at around 5.30 pm in Dangiwacha.

Based on Preliminary investigation, the two persons have been identified as Tariq Ah Wanu and Ishfaq Ah Wani , both hailing from he Old Airfield region of the J-K's Rangreth.





With inputs from ANI



