One terrorist killed, two on run after attack on army convoy near Assan Mandir in Jammu and Kashmir’s Battal

  • Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: The militants reportedly fired a few rounds on an army ambulance. The J&K police and security personnel have started a joint search operation and cordoned off the area.

Published28 Oct 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists were spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal earlier on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists were spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal earlier on Monday.(PTI)

One terrorist has been shot down, and two are hiding after a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy near Asan in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani Sector on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI citing White Knight Corps.

The cordon and search operations are conducted by BMP-II, an Infantry Combat Vehicle also known as APC ‘Sarath’.

Three terrorists were spotted near Assan Mandir in Battal earlier on Monday, the report said citing J&K police while responding to the attack on the Indian Army vehicle in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor.

The terrorists fired a few rounds on the army ambulance, the report added.

The J&K police and security personnel have started a joint search operation and cordoned off the area, J&K police informed.

A retaliation by army troops has avoided casualties, White Knight Corps said.

 

"Terrorists fired upon a convoy near #Asan, #Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing," White Knight Corps wrote on X.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

In a related development, the Romoeo Force of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group busted a terror hideout in the Balnoi sector in Poonch, reported ANI on Sunday.

 

The joint operation recovered two grenades and three Pakistani mines from the hideout on Saturday.

While, the Indian Army and police conducted search operations in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir in order to trace the terrorists responsible for terror attacks in Gulmarg, Baramulla in north Kashmir and Gagangir in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, two army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed during a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla on October 24, it added.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 08:19 PM IST
One terrorist killed, two on run after attack on army convoy near Assan Mandir in Jammu and Kashmir's Battal

      Popular in News

