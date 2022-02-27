Russia-Ukraine war: Russia's military attack on Ukraine despite no provocation from Kyiv has forced other nations relatively smaller compared to their adversaries to rethink their defence policy and ensure they don't rely too much on others when it came to defence.

Ukraine, once the third-largest nuclear power, has made repeated calls to the Western nations to dispatch weapons and ammunition to hold out against Russia's military might.

While war continues in Ukraine, strategic experts have been commenting on India's position considering two hostile neighbours sitting on two sides.

Uday Kotak, India's one of the top bankers, today said the ongoing conflict in Europe highlights that geography matters and that one thing this war teaches for sure is to become "self-reliant".

“Ukraine Russia conflict highlights that geography matters. For India, with China on one side and Pakistan on the other, both nuclear enabled, our dependence on Russian military equipment, and US far away, we have challenges. One thing this war teaches for sure: be Atmanirbhar!," he posted on Twitter.

Self-reliance is something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been championing for few years. This is significant as India's relies heavily on Russia for its military weapons, but New Delhi has been pushing for indigenous weapons through Make in India initiative.

Ukraine has been attacked by Russia from three sides and currently it is putting up brave fight a much bigger force in the world.

Russia on Sunday sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine. However, Ukraine's president rejected the talks in Belarus saying it was staging ground for the invasion and suggested other locations.

Until Sunday, Russia's troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, while other forces rolled past to press the offensive deeper into Ukraine and Ukrainian fighters put up determined resistance.

