Amid the World Health Organisation (WHO) warning that the Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants, doctors and medical professionals are beginning to report an unusual symptom of the infection.

While some of the most common symptoms of the Covid-19 include loss of smell and taste, fever, scratchy throat and body pain, Omicron has left many confused.

As per data analysed by scientists, only 50% of Covid-infected people experienced fever, cough or loss of smell and taste. But the loss of appetite was reported to be one of the most surprising symptoms among many.

India has detected over 200 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has stated that there is no clear evidence yet on the transmissibility, immune evasion or severity of Omicron in India.

In its latest bulletin, dated 13 December and published on Monday, the consortium said public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.

"At this time, there is no clear evidence regarding transmissibility, immune evasion, or severity in India," INSACOG said.

It further said that while the Delta variant, including its B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main variant of concern globally, Omicron is growing rapidly.

"Cases have continued to increase in South Africa, with a smaller but clear rise in hospitalizations. Pending complete genomic sequencing, in the UK, S-gene target failure has shown a very rapid increase in likely Omicron cases and this would represent a significant growth advantage against Delta," the INSACOG said.

The consortium said that while there are some indicators that the disease may be milder with Omicron, there is insufficient data to determine whether this is because of prior infections or vaccination.

"There is insufficient data for Omicron severity in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated older subjects," INSACOG said.

Vaccination against Omicron

The central government said on Friday that there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on the Omicron variant.

"There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron," said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease and, vaccination with the available vaccines remains crucial," he added.

Listing the steps taken by the government after the news of the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in various countries, Mandaviya said his ministry on the basis of risk assessment reviewed the existing travel guidelines and revised rules for international arrivals were issued on 28 November which were further amended two days later.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.