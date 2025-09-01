‘One who fools people is the best leader’: Nitin Gadkari’s candid remark on politics - ‘speaking the truth…’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that speaking the truth was prohibited in the profession that he comes from – politics. A person who can fool people the best can be the best leader, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Gadkari addressed an event organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Mahanubhav Parishad. In his address, the Union Minister urged people to live with honesty and dedication—and not by taking shortcuts. As Lord Krishna wrote in the Bhagavad Gita, in the end, truth always wins, Gadkari said.

Gadkari said speaking the truth was prohibited in politics. He said it is easier said than done, as in the field he works in, “telling the truth wholeheartedly is discouraged.” Citing a Marathi saying —“Haose, navse, gavse” (everyone has their own styles and motives) — Gakari said that ultimately, the leader who can convince people by fooling them often succeeds.

'Jo logon ko sabse acchha moorkh…' “Jo logon ko sabse acchha moorkh bana sakta hai, wahi sabse acchha neta ho sakta hai (The one who can fool people the best can be the best leader)," Gadkari said.

He later also praised the teachings of the Mahanubhav sect founder, Chakradhar Swami, saying they inspire everyone to follow them in life.

"The teachings of the Mahanubhav sect founder Chakradhar Swami are an inspiration for all to follow in their lives. A change in a person is related to the values taught to them. Chakradhar Swami taught values of truth (satya), non-violence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), humanity (manavta), and equality (samanta). Satya is the basis of our life, and we should follow it," he said while asserting that one must spread positivity and not hurt anyone,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Blast from the past Gadkari is known for his candid and often bold statements that spark discussions. Last month, Gadkari stressed the need for filing court cases against the government to ensure discipline in public administration.

"There should be some people in society who file petitions against the government in court. This disciplines the politicians. (This is) because even ministers in the government cannot do the work that a court order can do. Popular politics comes in the way of politicians and ministers," he said.

Last year, the Minister raised concern about opportunistic politicians wanting to remain associated with the ruling party of the day and said such "deterioration in ideology" was not good for democracy. He also said some leaders stand firm in their ideology, but their number is gradually declining.

"I always say this jokingly that no matter which party's government it is, one thing is sure that the one who does good work never gets respect and those who do bad work are never punished," he said, without taking names.