On the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Yoga has provided a ray of hope to the people across the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated every year on June 21 across the country. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness'. Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Yoga became a source of inner strength among people amid the Covid pandemic.

When the invisible virus of Corona had struck the world, then no country was prepared for it, by any means, be it strength, in the form of resources or mentally. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga became a great medium of self-confidence

Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we have infinite solutions within ourselves. We are the biggest source of energy in the universe.

Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process.

Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health, he said, adding that several studies are taking place around the world to know the impact of yoga on our body and immunity.

Doctors have used Yoga as a protective shield to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Pranayama. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the respiratory system.

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of the M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages ​​of the world. This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful.

