As farmers' protest completes a year, the traffic department in Delhi issued an advisory anticipating traffic gridlock owing to its security arrangements.

Demanding formal repeal of three central farm laws and legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for their crops, farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for the last one year.

The farmer unions have planned a number of events across the country to mark the occasion.

"On the call of the SKM to mark one year of the historic farm movement with massive protests at Delhi, morchas in state capitals and district headquarters, farmers and workers are responding in huge numbers," the SKM had said.

"Thousands of farmers have started arriving at various protest sites in Delhi. In states that are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes," it had stated.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements at various border points of the national capital as farmers on Friday gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.

Avoid these routes to avert traffic congestion

"Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi side remains heavy due to barricading by local police at roundabout Gazipur Underpass.

Commuters are advised to take alternative Vikash Marg/GT Road to Delhi," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

