India reported 13,083 fresh Covid-19 infections today, a year after the first-ever case was reported in the state of Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry.

It was on 30 January last year that a medical student, who returned to Thrissur from the Chinese province of Wuhan, the epicentre of Covid-19, tested positive.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday logged 6,268 new infections, with 72,239 active cases, the highest in the country.

With the fresh infections, the state's total Covid-19 caseload has risen to 9,17,630 while 6,398 recoveries took the total number of those discharged to 8,41,444, the state government said.

The killer virus has so far claimed 3,704 lives in the state with 22 recent fatalities being added to the death toll on Friday.

Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases accounting for around 42% of the approximately 1.7 lakh active caseload. It is followed by Maharashtra.

More than 33 lakh healthcare workers had been vaccinated till Friday, the 14th day of the inoculation drive in the country, the Union Health Ministry has stated. The pan-India coronavirus vaccination drive was initiated on 16 January to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

On Friday, India dropped to the fourth position as far as the cumulative Covid-19 toll is concerned as Mexico secured the third spot.

From September 2020, India was at the third spot after the Unites States and Brazil.

The country is using two Covid-19 vaccines - homegrown Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covishield made by the Serum Institute of India in Pune.

India is also sending the Covid-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries. In the past one week, the country has not recorded a single coronavirus case in a fifth of its districts as its immunisation drive covered 25 lakh people with the two vaccines.

With agency inputs

