Indian Railways' Kisan Rail will complete one year of introduction in India has proved to be the biggest game changing initiative furthering farmer’s prosperity. A statement by the Central Railway stated that introduction of Kisan Rail ensured access to bigger and new markets for the farm produce, with quick transportation, zero wastage, 50 % subsidy, the Kisan Rail brought prosperity, joy and hope to the farmers of Maharashtra.

In last one year, since the introduction of first Kisan Rail on 7 August, 1,62,881 tonnes of perishable farm produce like Fruits and Vegetables were transported in 486 trips of Kisan Rail by Central Railway.

India’s first ever Kisan Rail from Devlali to Danapur commenced on 7 August 2020 and was further extended upto Muzafarpur. Later, Kisan Link Rail from Sangola was attached to the Kisan Rail & made tri-weekly. Encouraged by the overwhelming response & for the benefit of the farmers of Maharashtra 5 more services of time tabled Kisan Rails to different parts of the country were introduced with a total of 11 trips in a week. Impacting the lives of the farmers, yielding good revenue with Bigger Markets, Good Price for the produce, Quick Transportation, Minimum Wastage, Kisan Rail become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of rural Maharashtra. The popularity and high demand for Kisan Rail has resulted in Indian Railways introducing indent based Kisan Rail.

Under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total’ scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) 50% subsidy in freight is granted on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains services. Since the introduction of this subsidy scheme (with effect from 14th October 2020) till 5th August 2021. The impact of Kisan Rail is visible in the lives of smaller farmers of the adjoining areas of Pandharpur, Sangola, Madha, Kurduwadi, Barshi, Malshiras, Belwandi, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Rahuri, Kopargaon, Shirdi, Modlimb, Jeur, Yeola, Warud Orange City, Katol, Pandurna, Narkher, Hinganghat, Kavethe, Mahakal, Badnera, Kamleshwar, Lasalgaon, Savda, and Niphad. The farmers growing flowers in the Osmanabad & Latur districts were also dispatching their flowers from Kurudwadi to the fare off markets. The Main crops or farm-produce transported via Kisan Rail train includes Pomegranate, grapes, oranges, banana, lemon, tomato, custard apple, Guava, Bear, onion, potato, capsicum, chikoo, carrot, etc. Kisan Rail transformed smaller stations into a major farm produce loading hubs. Kisan Rail enriched small & marginal farmers due to stoppages at small stations. Smaller stations like Sangola, Jeur, Rahuri, Kopargaon, Yeola, Niphad has become a major fruits & vegetable loading hubs.

1,040 Kisan Rail services operated over 72 routes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed that 1,040 Kisan Rail services have been operated over 72 routes across the country so far.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said that up to July 30, a total of 1,040 Kisan Rail services have been operated over 72 routes across the country, transporting approximately 3.38 lakh tonnes of consignment.

He further said that potential circuits for Kisan Rail services for the movement of vegetables, fruits and other perishable are being identified in consultation with Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, State governments (including Departments of Agriculture/ Horticulture/Fisheries, etc) and local bodies and agencies, Mandis.

