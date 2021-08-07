India’s first ever Kisan Rail from Devlali to Danapur commenced on 7 August 2020 and was further extended upto Muzafarpur. Later, Kisan Link Rail from Sangola was attached to the Kisan Rail & made tri-weekly. Encouraged by the overwhelming response & for the benefit of the farmers of Maharashtra 5 more services of time tabled Kisan Rails to different parts of the country were introduced with a total of 11 trips in a week. Impacting the lives of the farmers, yielding good revenue with Bigger Markets, Good Price for the produce, Quick Transportation, Minimum Wastage, Kisan Rail become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of rural Maharashtra. The popularity and high demand for Kisan Rail has resulted in Indian Railways introducing indent based Kisan Rail.