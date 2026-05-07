'Forces gave befitting reply to terror': PM Modi marks one year of Operation Sindoor, switches profile picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindhoor by switching his profile picture and writing a long note on X. He wrote, “A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during #OperationSindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour.”

Modi added, "Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security. It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India’s quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our national security.

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Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem."

Check out the post here:

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also updated his display picture on the social media platform, with both leaders using visuals referencing Operation Sindoor on May 7, exactly one year after the operation was launched.

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The updated profile images highlighted the significance of the operation, which became one of India’s most high-profile military responses following the terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in 2025.

Jaishankar shared the update on X with the hashtag “#NewProfilePic”, while several leaders and defence officials posted messages commemorating the anniversary.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the Indian armed forces and described Operation Sindoor as “a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness”.

In a post on X, Singh said the operation reflected the “unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services” displayed by the armed forces.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation,” he wrote.

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The Defence Minister also said the operation demonstrated India’s increasing military preparedness and progress towards self-reliance in defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Operation Sindoor And The Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official statements issued after the operation, the strikes targeted camps and launchpads associated with terror organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Government sources had said at the time that nine terror launchpads were destroyed during the coordinated operation and over 100 terrorists were killed.

Four-Day Military Escalation Followed Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan launched drone attacks and cross-border shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation between the two countries.

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India responded with retaliatory strikes targeting radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala, according to official statements released during the conflict.

The hostilities eventually ended after communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan. A ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10, 2025.

Indian Air Force Shares Video

Marking the first anniversary of the operation, the Indian Air Force shared a video on its official X account shortly after midnight, revisiting key moments from Operation Sindoor and honouring the role played by Indian armed forces during the mission.

The anniversary prompted several political leaders and officials to remember the operation and the events that unfolded in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.