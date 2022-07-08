OnePlus 10T launch timeline, other details leaked. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:02 PM IST
- As per several reports, OnePlus 10T 5G will have similar design elements with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
One of the most anticipated launches this year, details on the OnePlus 10T launch has been leaked. According to GSM Arena, the Indian launch of the OnePlus 10T has been rumored to take place between July 25 and August 1 and the phone will apparently be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, with the first sale expected to happen during the first week of August.