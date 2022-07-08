One of the most anticipated launches this year, details on the OnePlus 10T launch has been leaked. According to GSM Arena, the Indian launch of the OnePlus 10T has been rumored to take place between July 25 and August 1 and the phone will apparently be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, with the first sale expected to happen during the first week of August.

Notably, the leaks may solely be focused on the Indian market. However, if the OnePlus 10T is launched in other countries, "we have no reason to think that wouldn't happen around the same time - or even coincide with the Indian launch. So it looks like the wait for this phone to become official will finally be over," GSM Arena shared.

As per several reports, OnePlus 10T 5G will have similar design elements with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. OnePlus 10T 5G will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The latest OnePlus will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset similar to the Asus ROG Phone 6 and it will come with 12GB RAM. The Oneplus 10T has a defining feature which is that it will come with an 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 10T 5G will also have an impressive battery element and will likely feature a 4,800 mAh battery with 160W fast charging support, as per reports. OnePlus 10T will come with a triple camera setup on the back, 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro sensor. The device will have a 16MP sensor in the front camera. When it comes to pricing, as per the leaks, OnePlus 10T will likely be priced between ₹35,400 - ₹47,200.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10R 5G was introduced to the market last month with details of its style elements. The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a sleek, seamless design with flat sides that complement its small 8.17 mm design and a weight of just 186 grams. On the practical front, this improves grip and holding comfort, especially when using the device horizontally for extended periods of time – something most of us do when we read or watch on our phones.