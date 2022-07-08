OnePlus 10T launch timeline, other details leaked. What to expect

As per several reports, OnePlus 10T 5G will have similar design elements with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. OnePlus 10T 5G will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The latest OnePlus will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset similar to the Asus ROG Phone 6 and it will come with 12GB RAM. The Oneplus 10T has a defining feature which is that it will come with an 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus 10T 5G will also have an impressive battery element and will likely feature a 4,800 mAh battery with 160W fast charging support, as per reports. OnePlus 10T will come with a triple camera setup on the back, 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro sensor. The device will have a 16MP sensor in the front camera. When it comes to pricing, as per the leaks, OnePlus 10T will likely be priced between ₹35,400 - ₹47,200.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}