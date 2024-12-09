OnePlus was fined ₹ 5,000 by a Bengaluru consumer panel for not providing a user manual with a smartphone, causing warranty access issues for the buyer. The delay led to a complaint about service deficiency, prompting the commission's ruling against the tech giant.

Tech giant OnePlus has been reportedly fined ₹5,000 by a consumer panel in Bengaluru after failing to provide a user manual with a smartphone purchase, leaving the customer without crucial warranty details, reportedThe Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the publication, the issue emerged when SM Ramesh, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in north Bengaluru, bought a OnePlus Nord CE 3 for ₹24,598 in December 2022.

Reportedly, Ramesh filed a complaint in June this year, citing difficulty accessing important information such as the phone’s warranty details and the company’s address. Despite receiving the user manual from OnePlus in April, four months after his purchase, Ramesh sought redress through the city's consumer disputes redressal commission. He alleged a “deficiency in service," as the manual's absence caused him significant inconvenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a ruling dated 29 November, the commission criticised OnePlus India for what it described as "sheer negligence and indifference." The panel upheld Ramesh’s complaint and ordered the company to pay a fine of ₹5,000 for the delay in providing the necessary documentation, the report added.

In other news, OnePlus has also addressed a significant issue with its devices—the long-standing green line display problem, which has affected numerous users. In an effort to reassure its customer base, OnePlus has now extended a lifetime warranty across all models.