OnePlus Nord 2T sale now live on Amazon: No-cost EMI, heavy discounts on price

OnePlus Nord 2T sale now live on Amazon: No-cost EMI, heavy discounts on price2 min read . 05:42 PM IST
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is now live for sale In India.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is now live for sale In India. There are two storage settings and two colour options available for customers to choose from (Grey shadow and JAde fog) at OnePlus India stores and on Amazon.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which will replace the OnePlus Nord 2 that came in 2021, is equipped with Mediatek's newest Dimensity 1300 chipset. The alert slider, which was absent from the OnePlus Nord 2 CE and OnePlus 10R, has been reinstated, which will satisfy OnePlus enthusiasts who wish to upgrade to the new Nord phone.
A 32-megapixel sensor is located on the front panel for selfies and video calls. 89W SuperVOOC rapid charging, an Android 12 operating system built on OxygenOS 12.1, and a 4,500mAh battery are further noteworthy characteristics.
Two substantial round cutouts, resembling the round cutouts on Huawie's most recent flagships, hold the triple rear cameras. The rear camera system consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The main camera has optical image stabilisation (OIS) for clear images and movies.
OnePlus India is offering an immediate discount of ₹1,500 credit cards from ICICI Bank. The same deal is available for EMI purchases made with ICICI Bank credit cards. After the discount, customers can get the phone for between ₹27,499 and ₹32,499.
Even better, both Amazon and OnePlus India are offering no-cost EMI for Nord 2T 5G for up to three months.
The 6.43-inch AMOLED screen on the OnePlus Nord 2T has a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Additionally, the display is HDR10+ compatible, which "makes your binge-watching time on apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube more colourful." It has a Dimensity 1300 chipset, up to 12GB of memory, and 256GB of storage.
Both 8GB RAM (expandable up to 128GB) storage and 12GB RAM (expandable up to 256GB) storage are available with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. They are each priced at ₹28,999 and ₹33,999, respectively.
