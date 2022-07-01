OnePlus Nord 2T to launch soon in India, check what to expect

OnePlus Nord 2T to launch soon in India, check what to expect2 min read . 06:30 PM IST
With the announcement of Nord series, One Plus has taken a leap in the smartphones sector. The brand is now going to launch OnePlus Nord 2T and cutting-edge features at drool-worthy prices is all expected by the OnePlus enthusiasts.
The brand already launched the Nord 2T globally two weeks back and is all set to bring the powerful mid-rangers to India.
Looks: Going by its looks, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to borrow some of its key features from its more premium, elder siblings.
Battery and Charger: The tech giant already confirmed that Nord 2T's India variant will feature the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging first seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro.
OnePlus claims its 4500mAh battery can deliver a day’s charge in just 15 minutes of charging with the new technology.
Performance: Apart from this, Nord 2T will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300, an SoC featuring all-round holistic upgrades including an ultra-core operating at 3GHz. Adding more, the firm said that Nord 2T is built on TSMC’s 6nm process node and is an incredibly efficient chip for all-around performance.
Camera: OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a powerful 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 flagship sensor combined with OIS that dishes out some drool-worthy photos. Also, it can capture HDR videos and stunning pictures even in low light.
Unique feature: The brand claims Nord 2T's new OxygenOS 12.1 will enable the user to do multitasking, faster app loading and more.
Price: The expected price of OnePlus Nord 2T is around ₹30,000. Also, the Nord 2T might get variants with 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM, respectively.
