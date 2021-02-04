'One's threat today may be another's tomorrow': Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, in an apparent reference to the disputed South China Sea, said conflicting claims in some maritime areas have seen a negative impact, amid continued border standoff with China.

Maritime resources will be key to sustained growth and development of nations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the ongoing century, he said delivering his keynote address at the IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave held on the margins of Aero India-2021, India's premier defence and aerospace show.

"We have already seen the negative impact of conflicting claims in some maritime areas of the world.We must, therefore, ensure that the maritime expanse of the Indian Ocean is peaceful and is optimally harnessed for the benefit of all nations in the region," Singh said.

"Indian Ocean Region forms an important part of oceanic commons shared by the world. The region has, for a large part of human history, been central to the evolution of societies and has had an everlasting impact on relations between littoral nations," the Defence Minister said.

"Indian Ocean Region acts as a constant source of resources, particularly in sectors of fisheries, aquaculture, ocean energy, sea-bed mining & minerals. It provides tremendous economic opportunities to develop marine tourism and shipping activities," he said.

In his address, Singh said IOR countries have together demonstrated their mutual respect for a rules-based order, setting an example of how abiding with international law will enable harnessing the global commons for the good of all.

Maritime collaboration and co-operation among IOR countries can help meet these challenges effectively and efficiently and ensure peace and stability in the region.

"We, therefore, have to join hands in looking at these threats in unison, because one's threat today may be another's tomorrow," he said.

"In order to synergise efforts of all IOR countries to ensure safety and security in this region, it is high time that we take our economy, trade, naval cooperation and collaboration to the higher level," Singh added.

"The four pillars of our Naval Foreign Cooperation, which are Capacity Building, Capability Enhancement, Cooperative Engagements & Collaborative Efforts, have national significance & are set to transform India’s reach and capabilities, in the near and far regions," the Defence Minister said.

