One-sided lover plants IED in music system speaker in Chhattisgarh, sends as gift to kill woman's husband

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old electrician from Chhattisgarh allegedly sent a gift to husband of a woman he was infatuated with a twist. The man planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a music system speaker, PTI quoted the police as saying on Sunday.

The police added that the electrician assembled the IED using online tutorials, and designed it to detonate upon being plugged in. His Google search history showed "how to kill a person using a bomb without being caught by police", officials said.

Identified as Vinay Verma, he was arrested along with six others by the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district police.

Others have been identified as Parmeshwar Verma (25), Gopal Verma (22), Ghasiram Verma (46), Dilip Dhimar (38), Gopal Khelwar and Khilesh Verma (19).

With the arrest of the accused, the Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district police have also unearthed an explosive smuggling racket which supplied gelatin sticks to the accused.

How the accused were arrested? Few days ago, a suspicious parcel, neatly gift-wrapped and bearing a fake India Post logo, was delivered to a shop in Manpur village under Gandai police station limits.

It was addressed to village resident Afsar Khan, who found it suspicious and alerted the police.

Following this, a bomb disposal team examined the package and found a 2-kg IED concealed inside a brand-new speaker, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshya Sharma told PTI.

The bomb disposal team stated that the IED was designed to detonate upon being plugged into a power source. When the current reaches a detonator connected to the speaker's wiring, it triggers the explosion.

As the primary explosive, Gelatin sticks were used, while the speaker's outer casing would act as deadly shrapnel upon detonation, the SP added.

Upon investigation, it was found out the Vinay Verma, resident of Kusami village in Khairagarh, allegedly hatched the plot in a bid to murder Khan.

The police said that Vinay was in one-sided love with Khan's wife since her college day, but after she married Khan a few months back, Verma allegedly plotted to eliminate him.

Police also added that the accused siphoned off the explosives used in the device from a stone quarry in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

To procure gelatin rods from Gopal and Dilip, Durg resident Parmeshwar allegedly paid ₹6,000. Explosives were delivered by Ghasiram and Khilesh is accused of preparing the fake India Post logo used on the parcel.

Police added that Verma, with the help from Gopal, eventually delivered the explosive-laden gift to Khan's shop. Police also seized 60 gelatin sticks and two detonators from the premises of Gopal and Dilip in Durg.

All the explosives had been illegally diverted from a quarry in Patharia area, whose operator will also be questioned, he said.

"This action not only thwarted a planned murder but also exposed a network of illegal explosive supply in the region," Sharma said. Meanwhile, the probe is underway.