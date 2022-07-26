OneWeb-Eutelsat merger a significant development: Sunil Bharti Mittal

The transaction, which values OneWeb at $3.4 billion, would be structured as an exchange of OneWeb shares by its shareholders with new shares issued by Eutelsat, leaving the latter owning 100% of OneWeb
Eutelsat and key OneWeb shareholders sign a Memorandum of Understanding with a view to combining Eutelsat and OneWeb in an all-share transaction. Eutelsat shareholders and OneWeb shareholders would each hold 50% of the Eutelsat shares.
Eutelsat and OneWeb said in a joint statement that each would hold a 50-percent stake in the combined firm. Satellite broadband promises to bring coverage to the most remote areas of the planet by doing away with the need for antennas and other infrastructure.
The transaction would be structured as an exchange of OneWeb shares for newly issued Eutelsat shares. This excludes the ‘Special Share’ in OneWeb which is retained by the UK Government together with the existing rights associated therewith. OneWeb shareholders would receive 230 million newly issued Eutelsat shares, representing 50% of Eutelsat’s enlarged share capital .
The number of new Eutelsat shares to be received by existing OneWeb shareholders would not be affected by the payment of the €0.93 per share dividend with a scrip option for FY21-22 to be proposed at the upcoming AGM of Eutelsat.
Trading under its existing name, OneWeb will continue to operate the LEO business, with OneWeb’s headquarters remaining in the UK.
Representing a transformational transaction, built on the strong foundations established in April 2021 with Eutelsat’s initial investment in OneWeb, this combination creates a global leader uniquely positioned for capturing the fast-growing connectivity market with complementary GEO/LEO offering.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb’s Executive Chairman said “Having played a pioneering role in providing connectivity in the emerging world, I am excited about the possibilities of connecting the unconnected. The combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb represents a significant development in that direction as well as a unique GEO/LEO combination. The positive early results of our service together with our strong pipeline represent a very exciting opportunity in the fast-growing satellite connectivity segment, especially for customers requiring a high speed, low latency experience. Our customers are actively seeking a combined GEO/LEO offering leading us towards this important step. Bharti, as the lead shareholder of OneWeb, along with other key shareholders, is looking forward to playing a meaningful role in providing expanded connectivity through the combination of OneWeb and Eutelsat."
Eutelsat and OneWeb will address the considerable Connectivity market opportunity, which is fuelled by the growing needs of customers in both the B2B and B2C segments for consistent, reliable connectivity. These market segments are forecast to grow by three and five times respectively over the next decade, to reach a combined value of circa $16bn by 2030, with growth being served by both GEO HTS and LEO capacity.
Moreover, the combination of the network density, compelling economics and high throughput of GEO with the low latency and ubiquity of LEO, creates the optimal solution to address an even wider range of customer needs, thereby expanding the addressable market.
