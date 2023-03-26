OneWeb’s satellite broadband launch in India by Jul-Aug4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:55 PM IST
New Delhi: India should refrain from auctioning airwaves needed for satellite broadband services, Sunil Mittal, executive chairman of OneWeb Ltd, said, calling upon the Indian telecom regulator to create policies to facilitate spectrum allocation for satellite services.
