OneWeb’s satellite broadband launch in India by Jul-Aug

He added that tariffs might fall further with the advent of Gen2 or the second generation of satellite services, which will have larger capacities to service more markets. With 42 landing stations globally, a large majority of its capacities would be focused towards the US, Canada, Europe and Africa, with India taking up not more than 1.5% of the share. Mittal said that the Middle East was also emerging as a new market where OneWeb has signed a contract with Saudi Arabia.