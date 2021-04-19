Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases, Allahabad High Court on Monday directed Uttar Pradesh government to impose stricter one-week restrictions in Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur.

During the hearing of the order, the High Court said "those in the helm of affairs of governance are to be blamed for the present chaotic health problems."

The new set of restrictions will ordered by the HC will be imposed in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Gorakhpur. However, essential services will be allowed.

"All hawkers including fruits and vegetable vendors, milk vendors and bread vendors, shall go off the road by 11 AM every day till 26th April, 2021," the HC order stated.

Here is a lowdown on what's allowed, what's, as per Allahabad HC's order:

-All establishments, be it government or private, except financial institutions, financial departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions, and public transport, shall remain closed till 26 th April, 2021. "The judiciary will, however, function on its own discretion," the HC ordered.

2. All shopping complexes and malls shall remain closed.

3. All grocery shops and other commercial shops excluding medical shops, with more than three workers shall remain closed.

4. All hotels, restaurants and even small eating points and melas etc. shall remain closed.

5. All Institutions, educational institutions and other relating to other disciplines be it government semi-government or private, shall remain closed including for their teachers an Instructors and other staff

5. No social functIons and gatherings including marriage functions shall be permItted. However, in case of already fixed marriages necessary further permission would have to be taken from the District Magistrate of the concerned district.

6.Gatherings would be limited to 25 persons and the district magistrate concerned shall take a decision after giving due consideration and the prevailing situation of the impact of Covid 19 including notification of containment zones in the area where such marriage has to take place.

7.All religious activities in public of any kind ts directed to remain suspended

8. All religious establishments of any kind are directed to remain closed

10. Containment zones shall be notified every day in two leading Hindi and English newspapers having wide circulation in these 5 cities.

11. All public movements on roads would remain restricted completely Movements would be only allowed in case of medical help and emergencies.

"In addition to the above directions, we direct the State Government to go robust for implementing the current vaccination Programme," the HC issued.

District Magistrate and CMO Prayagraj/Lucknow to ensure arrangement of COVID-19 medicine, oxygen facilities in adequate numbers at respective COVID-19 hospitals, ruled Allahabad High Court.

The state is already witnessing a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on last Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, coming Monday. No services apart from essential ones will be allowed in the state.

All markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign.

A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, ₹10,000 fine amount will be imposed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in the last 24 hours, 30,596 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the state, while 9,041 patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 6,50,333 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the state, he added.





