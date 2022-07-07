NEW DELHI : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has contributed ₹7.5 crores to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected state.

ONGC CMD Alka Mittal along with Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma, met the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli was also present during the meeting.

“They expressed their profound pain on the heavy loss of lives and livelihood in the State due to the floods, while handing over the relief," said a company statement.

After the meeting, the ONGC CMD said ONGC “will always be with the people of Assam, who are battling unprecedented floods in the majority of its districts".

The floods this year have caused a massive loss of life and property in the state, with nearly 10 lakh people affected and 186 people losing their lives so far.

Centre on Thursday released ₹324.40 crore as an advance shares of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Chief Minister Sarma said that the amount will help combat the current floods and assist in making provisions for flood victims.