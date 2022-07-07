ONGC contributes Rs7.5 cr for flood relief work in Assam1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:02 PM IST
CMD Alka Mittal said ONGC will always be with the people of Assam, who are battling unprecedented floods in the majority of its districts
NEW DELHI : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has contributed ₹7.5 crores to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected state.