ONGC gas price to be capped at $6.5 for 5 yrs, no change in Reliance-bp price5 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 04:33 PM IST
The panel headed by former planning commission member Kirit S Parikh is in the final stages of finalising its report
A government-appointed gas price review panel, led by Kirit Parikh, is recommending a floor and ceiling price for natural gas produced from legacy fields of state-owned firms for five year. It is done in order to help moderate CNG and piped cooking gas rates.