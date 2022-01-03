ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) HR Director Alka Mittal has been given additional charge of chairman and managing director, making her the first woman to head the energy major, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Mittal was given the additional charge after incumbent Subhash Kumar superannuated on December 31, 2021.

Kumar was Director-Finance of ONGC and had been since April last year holding the additional charge of chairman and managing director.

"Anurag Sharma, Director (Onshore) has been entrusted with an additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) with effect from January 1, 2022," the company said.

Alka Mittal is the senior-most director on the ONGC board.

News agency PTI reported that the government head-hunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) on June 4, 2021, interviewed candidates to select a replacement for Shanker but did not find anyone suitable from nine candidates, including two serving IAS officers.

"Keeping in view the strategic importance and vision for the company and its future, the Board did not recommend any candidate and decided to constitute a Search Committee," PESB had said in a notice after the interviews.

