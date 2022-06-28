OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing, 6 persons rescued so far
Listen to this article

A helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots today made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig at Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High, the company said in a tweet. Six people have been rescued so far and further operations are underway, it said.

 

According to official sources, the Indian Coast Guard has also joined in the rescue operations.

The Coast Guard has diverted two ships towards the site for the rescue operation. One Dornier aircraft, which took off from Daman dropped one life raft in the area, official sources said.

The site of the mishap is located 7 nautical miles inside the Arabian sea from Mumbai.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. Other details too were awaited.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout