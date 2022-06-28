ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing, 6 persons rescued so far1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 01:53 PM IST
- ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing near rig in Arabian Sea
A helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots today made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig at Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High, the company said in a tweet. Six people have been rescued so far and further operations are underway, it said.