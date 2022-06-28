A helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots today made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) rig at Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High, the company said in a tweet. Six people have been rescued so far and further operations are underway, it said.

#Helicopter carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots makes emergency landing in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing. @HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli @PetroleumMin — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

4 persons rescued by #ONGC vessel Malviya-16; fifth by #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran rescue boat https://t.co/GqxlzzQeaE — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

According to official sources, the Indian Coast Guard has also joined in the rescue operations.

The Coast Guard has diverted two ships towards the site for the rescue operation. One Dornier aircraft, which took off from Daman dropped one life raft in the area, official sources said.

The site of the mishap is located 7 nautical miles inside the Arabian sea from Mumbai.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. Other details too were awaited.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.