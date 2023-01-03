ONGC, Indian Oil, Power Grid top profit making PSUs in FY222 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 06:33 PM IST
The Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22 also revealed that the net loss of loss-making CPSEs narrowed to ₹0.15 lakh crore in FY 2021-22
The net profit of g public sector enterprises jumped 50.87 per cent to ₹2.49 lakh crore during 2021-22, with ONGC, Indian Oil Corp, Power Grid, NTPC and SAIL emerging as the top five performers, according to a government survey.